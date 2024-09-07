Sexyy Red Honors Rich Homie Quan During Her Show

Rest In Peace to an Atlanta icon.

Sexyy Red was one of many artists shocked by the sudden death of Rich Homie Quan. News of this broke on Thursday (September 5), the same day she had a "Sexyy Red 4 President" tour stop in Lincoln, Nebraska alongside her tour mate Kodak Black. The St. Louis femcee paid tribute to the late Atlanta icon's memory by briefly playing his classic 2013 cut "Type Of Way." While these two rappers never collaborated, interacted much if at all, and probably might've never met each other, it's still heartening albeit tragic to see that the younger generation of hip-hop artists knows how special RHQ is and how saddening this loss is.

One small reason as to why this tragedy struck so many folks so deeply is that we will never get to see the reconciliation between Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug that they had spoken about and that fans dreamed of. "We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released," Quan had said in an interview before passing away later down the line. "But who knows what the future holds? First and foremost, it's free Thugger. It's free anybody that's locked up, it's free Lucci. It's a touchy situation, so I try not to talk about it a lot. But I don't know what the future holds, man, you know what I'm saying? I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Sexyy Red Pays Tribute To Rich Homie Quan

Another recent and perhaps unexpected tribute to Rich Homie Quan came from Big Sean. "We got a lot of good memories together, you know what I'm saying?" he told TMZ on Thursday. "We've been in the studio, Treehouse Studios, you know, ATL. We had some great sessions, me and Rich Homie. He was one of one. He was one of one, for sure. His style... He was just very special, a very good heart. It's such a tragedy hearing about his loss today."