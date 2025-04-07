Swamp Izzo Addresses Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan's Fallout Over Alleged Industry Politics

DJ Swamp Izzo is currently dominating hip-hop thanks to his explosive contributions to MUSIC, the new album from Playboi Carti. But he has been behind a lot of other Atlanta artists' rise and careers, such as his role in bringing together 2014's "Lifestyle" with Birdman and Rich Gang, better known as Young Thug and the late Rich Homie Quan. Izzo recently reflected on the process of putting this record out and on Thugger's rise during a new interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. He revealed that part of the demise of Rich Gang was label issues, as everybody was under contracts with different labels and not everyone could make their money.

For those unaware, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan's fallout has never really been fully clear for fans. Reportedly days before his tragic death in September of 2024, the latter had addressed a possible reconciliation. "We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released," he remarked during an interview. "But who knows what the future holds? First and foremost, it's free Thugger. [...] It's a touchy situation, so I try not to talk about it a lot. But I don't know what the future holds, man, you know what I'm saying? I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Young Thug Probation

Sadly, we will never know what could've been, and the YSL rapper himself has reportedly not addressed Rich Homie Quan's passing as of writing this article. Elsewhere, Young Thug is celebrating his probation's permanence after a judge ruled against prosecutors' attempts to revoke it. If you didn't hear, this was because of Thug's critical tweet of an Atlanta investigator, one that inadvertently led to prosecutors' fear of media attacks and threats when fans reacted to the message.