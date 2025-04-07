Swamp Izzo Addresses Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan's Fallout Over Alleged Industry Politics

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 878 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Swamp Izzo Young Thug Rich Homie Quan Fallout Hip Hop News
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rich Homie Quan is sadly no longer here to add to DJ Swamp Izzo's comments about Young Thug's rise and Rich Gang's fall.

DJ Swamp Izzo is currently dominating hip-hop thanks to his explosive contributions to MUSIC, the new album from Playboi Carti. But he has been behind a lot of other Atlanta artists' rise and careers, such as his role in bringing together 2014's "Lifestyle" with Birdman and Rich Gang, better known as Young Thug and the late Rich Homie Quan. Izzo recently reflected on the process of putting this record out and on Thugger's rise during a new interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. He revealed that part of the demise of Rich Gang was label issues, as everybody was under contracts with different labels and not everyone could make their money.

For those unaware, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan's fallout has never really been fully clear for fans. Reportedly days before his tragic death in September of 2024, the latter had addressed a possible reconciliation. "We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released," he remarked during an interview. "But who knows what the future holds? First and foremost, it's free Thugger. [...] It's a touchy situation, so I try not to talk about it a lot. But I don't know what the future holds, man, you know what I'm saying? I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Read More: Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death

Young Thug Probation

Sadly, we will never know what could've been, and the YSL rapper himself has reportedly not addressed Rich Homie Quan's passing as of writing this article. Elsewhere, Young Thug is celebrating his probation's permanence after a judge ruled against prosecutors' attempts to revoke it. If you didn't hear, this was because of Thug's critical tweet of an Atlanta investigator, one that inadvertently led to prosecutors' fear of media attacks and threats when fans reacted to the message.

Regardless of the complex nature of this history, it's fascinating to hear the legendary Atlanta DJ reflect on the commercial peak of Rich Homie Quan and the street-bubbling grit of Young Thug's ascent. Elsewhere, during an interview with Complex, Swamp Izzo claimed Playboi Carti finished his next album. For the foreseeable future, Izzo will stay at the cutting edge of Atlanta's sound.

Read More: RIP Rich Homie Quan: 9 Essential Songs That Defined His Career

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rich Homie Quan Death Young Thug Beef Squash Before Hip Hop News Music Rich Homie Quan Spoke On Young Thug Reconciliation Days Before Reported Death 17.6K
RHQ-1 Music RIP Rich Homie Quan: 9 Essential Songs That Defined His Career 4.0K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.4K
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music Sexyy Red Honors Rich Homie Quan During Her Show 751