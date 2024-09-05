Rich Homie Quan Spoke On Young Thug Reconciliation Days Before Reported Death

Rich Homie Quan Death Young Thug Beef Squash Before Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 26: Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan attend the Rich Homie Quan By 8732 Collection Launch at Pure Atlanta at Lenox Square on August 26, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
A tragic conclusion to this once iconic duo's history.

The alleged death of Rich Homie Quan sent the hip-hop world into a mournful state of shock recently, and for good reason. While this news is still mysterious and mostly speculative, as we don't have any official confirmation or cause of death, it still inspired many tributes and homages on social media. One of the prevailing narratives around this concerns RHQ's strong collaborative bond with Young Thug, one that eventually fell out of favor for relatively unknown reasons. In fact, just a few days before news of his passing broke, he had expressed a willingness to have a conversation with Thug to release more music together during an interview.

"And I heard you once say, 'Screaming Free Thugger,' right?" the interviewer asked Rich Homie Quan. "Is there any chance that at some point in the future, either be unreleased music or whatnot, that we'll hear y'all on a song together again?" "Um, that I don't know," he responded. "Because we do have a lot of unreleased. We do have a lot of music that hasn't been released. But who knows what the future holds? First and foremost, it's free Thugger. It's free anybody that's locked up, it's free Lucci. It's a touchy situation, so I try not to talk about it a lot. But I don't know what the future holds, man, you know what I'm saying? I'm willing to have a conversation, and it'll start from there."

Rich Homie Quan Speaks On Young Thug Relationship

In other YSL-related news, Lil Woody recently paid tribute to Rich Homie Quan. "RIP," he wrote in an Instagram post that featured a picture of the reportedly late rapper and Young Thug. "I hate this happen I pray that God protect thug and them from this country."

Elsewhere, many more loved ones, collaborators, and famous figures are making sure to send their love to Rich Homie Quan online. The circumstances behind all this are still very unclear. We might sadly never know what could've been of his bond with Young Thug. Perhaps the near future will illuminate some of these questions. For now, hip-hop is in a state of mourning, and our condolences go out to the Atlanta MC's family and loved ones.

