Rich Homie Quan Offering $1 Million For Evidence He Snitched On Young Thug

Rich Homie Quan has finally spoken out concerning a lot of snitching allegations that came his way earlier this year. Moreover, he put up a $1 million offer if anyone online could provide any sort of evidence that he told on someone. For those unaware, accusations against the rapper stem from a leaked audio clip of him allegedly speaking on Young Thug's RICO case. The two were former collaborators, and iconic ones at that, but things soured along the way for much-speculated reasons. Regardless of all that, the Atlanta MC maintains that people calling him a rat are dead in the wrong.

"Did I snitch?" Rich Homie Quan remarked during a recent Instagram Live session. "N***a, my name ain't in no paperwork, bruh. Suck my d**k. Did you suck one this morning? Get you out of body, young man. Did I snitch... N***a, find my name in some paperwork, bro, and I'll give you a million dollars. We can trade lives, on God." Of course, he didn't directly reference Thugger in these remarks, but fans can connect the dots quite easily.

Read More: Young Thug’s Baby Mama Speaks On Leaked Rich Homie Quan Audio

Rich Homie Quan Denies Snitching Allegations

In addition, this is what Rich Homie Quan's manager, Rich Homie Monta, had to say about these snitching allegations. "I don't think [there's] a man in this world [that's] never talked about some type of business or some type of way they felt," he remarked. "All you p***y-a** n***as do that. I don't give a f**k who you talking to." Not only that, but he said they don't engage in "street culture" anymore, suggesting that everyone "snitches" sooner or later and that it's easy to "talk a little bit too much." As such, many saw this as vague confirmation that the 34-year-old rapper did speak on Thug's case, but maybe didn't have any actual impact in it.

Meanwhile, what do you think about these accusations and the situation that Young Thug is in the middle of? Do you trust Quan or are you going to do some digging in public records to get that bag? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Rich Homie Quan.

Read More: Wack 100 Calls Rich Homie Quan A “Rat”

[via]