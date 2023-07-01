Many of the youngest fans of hip-hop might not remember, but there was a time when the new hot duo to look out for was Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug. Their run of mixtapes and frequent collaborations got a lot of hype around them as they developed their unique style. However, eventually something got in the way, and the two haven’t spoken to each other in years, it seems. Still, a recent audio leak that allegedly captured Quan’s remarks revitalized interest in their whole situation. Moreover, it’s because he appears to speak on Thug’s current RICO case in what seems to be some sort of interview setting, or at least a very formal and pointed question-and-answer conversation.

While the video is hard to understand, there are some things that really stand out in the recording. One of those is that Rich Homie Quan allegedly said something along the lines of: “Thug had something to do with it, we just can’t prove it.” In addition, Quan said that there was never any beef with Young Thug, suggesting that they just drifted apart. “That s**t was deeper than rap,” Quan apparently says at one point, calling the situation “real f***ed up.” Also, he seemingly says that he “loves” Thugger.

Rich Homie Quan Allegedly Speaking On Young Thug

Of course, a lot of people started debating in the comments whether this is an instance of “snitching.” Even though Rich Homie Quan’s remarks were caught on camera, it’s unclear whether he really knew that someone was recording it. That being said, the context of his remarks also seems to be in an interview setting with an unspecified interviewer, and it’s hard to say whether someone would really be asking him these things in regular conversation. Either way, there’s clearly more nuance in Quan’s words than people believe at first glance.

Meanwhile, the YSL artist recently faced snitching accusations of his own. Furthermore, his legal team denied allegations that he provided information on a homicide. As he fights in the courtroom, perhaps other rap artists will come forward to speak on his situation in more detail. But if that’s the case, then more controversy and speculation will surely follow, so maybe the alternative to that, keeping quiet, is best. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.

