Young Thug has been a hot name in the rap game for pretty much a whole decade, although recent context is quite different. Between reception to his latest album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS and his ongoing RICO case connected to YSL, a lot of people are dishing out their hot takes on the rapper. Moreover, it seems like even his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia is turning on him- or at least, that’s what his sister Dolly White believes. Furthermore, she took to Twitter recently to express her assessment that everyone in the city “hates” him, which seems pretty obviously hyperbolic. After all, she threw in some crying-laughing and facepalm emojis, and there’s been no shortage of support for the trap innovator.

“I’m convinced every n***a in Atlanta HATE MY BROTHER,” White wrote on Twitter for unknown reasons. No matter what you thought of his new project, it’s hard to deny the monumental impact that Young Thug had on the Atlanta rap scene. Whether for his classic catalog (Barter 6, Slime Season 3, JEFFERY, and so on) or his eccentric vocalizations, lyrics, and style, he clearly made his dent in the game. That being said, the controversy around his legal case and his new album full of leaks and tracks in the vault is certainly divisive.

Read More: Young Thug “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS” Review

Dolly White Thinks Atlanta Isn’t Rocking With Young Thug

For example, many immediately compared BUSINESS IS BUSINESS to Gunna’s new album a Gift & a Curse, which came out just a week before. Of course, a lot of that conversation owed itself to their speculated beef, making it even more of an interesting debate. While some fans want to stay “loyal” to Thugger and not listen to the “snitch,” others doubt that narrative. Most importantly, fan consensus online seems to be that Thug’s protégé actually put out the better body of work in that week-long timespan.

Regardless, Dolly White has other things to worry about when it comes to her brother. Recently, she voiced frustration over Quando Rondo getting bond before him. “So quando got a bond on Rico charges but they won’t give Jeff one,” he tweeted. “Let alone found not one juror to start the process. The system failing us when they won’t Free Jeff already damn.” Sure, things may seem bleak, but whether for his music or in support of his freedom, a lot of people in Atlanta are still riding for Thugger. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Joe Budden Prefers Gunna’s New Album To Lil Durk’s And Young Thug’s