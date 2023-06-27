Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White, believes that another famous rapper got off easy on gang-related charges while her brother remains behind bars. Moreover, she reacted on Twitter to the news of Quando Rondo getting a $100K bond on charges of allegedly leading the Rollin’ 60s gang, drug-related charges, and other crimes. Given the nature of these allegations, it’s easy to compare his sprawling indictment with 18 codefendants to that of Thug and YSL. In addition, White also lamented the unsuccessful (as of writing this article) search for jurors in her brother’s criminal case. Most importantly, she questioned why a failing system gives one person bond on these charges but leaves another in the dust.

“So quando got a bond on Rico charges but they won’t give Jeff one,” White tweeted of Young Thug’s situation in relation to Quando Rondo’s, although she’s probably not suggesting that Rondo should be in jail for more. In subsequent tweets, she elaborated on her thoughts. “Let alone found not one juror to start the process,” White wrote. “The system failing us when they won’t Free Jeff already damn.” While both cases are surely quite different, the quest for Thugger’s bond proved to be much more difficult than many likely expected.

Read More: “Free Young Thug” Projected Onto NYC Supreme Court Building

Dolly White Laments That Quando Rondo Got Bond, But Young Thug Hasn’t

For one, the necessity of bond was stressed when the Atlanta trap pioneer was hospitalized amid reports of poor health and fatigue. Also, it’s been over a year since Young Thug and other YSL member were arrested, and yet there’s been little progress in the trial. As such, Dolly White’s clamors join a whole host of others online that beg for Thug and company’s release. Seeing other rappers’ freedom on similar charges, however unique their case may be, must be a frustrating experience. Nevertheless, hopefully this changes soon and we at least see swift development in the RICO indictment to at least keep family members out of limbo.

All that said, the 31-year-old continues to make huge impacts in the game, even from a jail cell. He just released the album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS that recently had a reordered version from Metro Boomin with two new tracks, one of which features Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj. With that, fans are happy that more of his music is coming out amid hard times, which will surely support his family and maintain his artistic legacy. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s behind bars, and that more humane and equitable treatment is all that his family asks for. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug.

Read More: “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS” First Week Sales Projections: Young Thug Up Against Morgan Wallen For No. 1