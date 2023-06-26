Authorities indicted Quando Rondo earlier this month on gang and drug-related charges alongside 18 other individuals. Moreover, the 49-count indictment alleges that the rapper has a large hand in managing the Rollin’ 60s gang in Georgia, along with several other crimes involving substances. Although this spelled out nasty news for the MC, it seems like he did his best efforts to comply promptly and respectfully in regards to his arrest warrant. In the short time in between his arrest and the public hearing more details, not much was known apart from the arrest on drug charges. Now, the case began significant development in the courtroom, and some of those proved to be positive for Rondo.

Furthermore, the Recovery artist sought bond following his incarceration, which authorities deferred for the time being. However, new reports from WSB-TV indicate that the court eventually granted him bond at $100K. Not only that, but his cooperation regarding his quick arrest after a warrant actually helped him out in this regard. “The court finds it significant that the defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest,” the judge reportedly stated. In addition, Quando Rondo must give up his passports, refuse contact with codefendants, and attend every court hearing.

Read More: Quando Rondo Wishes He Kept His Personal Life Private

Quando Rondo Gets Bond

Regardless, the rhymer still faces multiple challenges in the courtroom. One of those came from prosecutors who alleged that he told his peers to “get their guns” when they saw his enemies at a movie theater. Surely more alleged details will surface as the potential case keeps developing, whether they paint Quando Rondo in a good or bad light. What’s more is that his defense team used his strong label connections and musical career to argue for his freedom.

“He’s got the support of one of the greatest record labels in this country,” attorney Jonah Pine said of his label, Atlantic Records, per WTOC. “The same record label as Led Zeppelin and Ray Charles, that’s his label. They’ve provided a letter to us, it’s very heartfelt and talks about his career.” While we wait for updates, check back in with HNHH for the latest news on Quando Rondo.

Read More: Quando Rondo Taunts Lil Durk Over “Nerd” Diss To Lul Tim