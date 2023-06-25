Prosecutors have claimed in court that Quando Rondo called on his affiliates to get their guns after seeing his opps at a movie theater. The state is arguing that they shouldn’t release the rapper on bond following his arrest on drug charges. DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the prosecution’s comments on Instagram, Sunday.

All-in-all, Rondo has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.

Quando Rondo At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

In Rondo’s defense, his attorney, Jonah Pine, argued that his client belongs to “one of the greatest record labels in this country” and that they’re willing to speak up for him. “He’s got the support of one of the greatest record labels in this country,” Pine said. “The same record label as Led Zepplin and Ray Charles, that’s his label. They’ve provided a letter to us, it’s very heartfelt and talks about his career.”

On the other hand, the prosecution argues that Rondo is a top figure in the Rollin’ 60s gang and is dangerous to the public. “The Rollin’ 60s are currently one of the largest and most violent street gangs in Savannah. That man is a leader of it. That is a dangerous community,” said state attorney Christian Stolfe.

Quando Rondo In Court

Rondo was first arrested on Friday (June 16) in Macon, GA. Authorities allege that he worked with up to 18 other individuals to engage in drug deals between October 2022 and June 2023. Be on the lookout for a decision on his bond in the coming days.

