gang charges
- MusicQuando Rondo Granted $100K BondAccording to reports, the judge eventually commended the rapper's prompt response to his arrest warrant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Charged In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old: ReportThe rapper is signed to Lil Baby's label and has denied the allegations. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head during a drive-by.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYFN Lucci Released On Bond Under Heavy Restrictions: ReportThe rapper has been fitted with an ankle monitor, had to surrender his passport, and much more.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Wanted By FBI In Relation To Racketeering & Gun ChargesCasanova is among 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation members indicted on guns & racketeering charges.By Aron A.