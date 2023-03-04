drug charges
- MusicReal Boston Richey Reportedly Arrested For Conspiracy To Traffic MarijuanaReal Boston Richey could spend his 27th birthday behind bars.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black Hit With Disappointing Jail UpdateKodak Black isn't getting out of jail just yet.By Cole Blake
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Arrested, Hit With Gun And Drug ChargesHoneyKomb Brazy was just released from prison last month after serving 30 months behind bars.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeKodak Black's Attorney Denies Rapper Had Cocaine During Drug Bust, Says It Was PercocetKodak Black's attorney says that the rapper will be seeking treatment for his Percocet dependency. By Aron A.
- CrimeQuando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty To New Federal Drug ChargesQuando was arrested in Savannah over the weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeQuando Rondo Hit With Numerous Drug Charges, Faces Up To 20 Years Behind BarsIt's the newest development in his ongoing legal troubles.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuando Rondo Faces Federal Drug Charges, Back In Custody After FBI ArrestThe rapper has been indicted in Georgia.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug ChargesBlack is also currently out on bond following his plea entry.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Attempted To Swallow Mouthful Of Cocaine, Arrest Report RevealsKodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black Arrested, Charged With Cocaine PossessionKodak Black will appear before a Florida judge later today.By Caroline Fisher
- TVTommie Lee Reportedly Arrested On Drug ChargesA source alleges that Tommie Lee was arrested at Victory Lounge in Miami.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBianca Censori's Family Described As "Australian Mob Royalty" With Drug & Murder Charges: ReportLeo Censori was convicted of heroin possession in 1982, but it's his brother, Eris, who has an even more troubling criminal record.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeGigi Hadid Pleads Guilty To Marijuana Possession, Pays $1K Fine During Cayman Islands VacationGigi and Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested on July 10 before being released on bail and pleading guilty in court two days later.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuando Rondo Granted $100K BondAccording to reports, the judge eventually commended the rapper's prompt response to his arrest warrant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Remains In Jail As Judge Defers Bond RulingThe Georgia rapper will remain behind bars for the time being.By Ben Mock
- MusicQuando Rondo Arrested On Drug ChargesQuando Rondo is reportedly behind bars in Chatham County.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicProsecutors Use Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen" Against Him In CourtIn court documents, prosecutors cited Fetty Wap's 2014 song "Trap Queen."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSauce Walka Allegedly Arrested On Drug Charges After Crew Hit With RICOThe rapper was reportedly caught with 66 grams of marijuana and his bail was set at $5K.By Gabriel Bras Nevares