FBG Casino Secures Special Release In RICO Drug Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 221 Views
FBG Casino Special Release RICO Drug Case Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: Rapper Casino attends Dior Summer Men's Collection Hosted by Future at Jeffrey Atlanta-Phipps Plaza on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Many fans reacted to this news with snitching allegations, although there's no concrete information connecting that to FBG Casino.

Future's reported brother FBG Casino has kept it pretty quiet on the musical front in the headlines, but now he has a lot of trouble to deal with. Federal agents arrested him for fentanyl possession and alleged intent to distribute, yet the RICO case just took a surprising turn.

According to an Instagram Story caught by No Jumper on Twitter, the Freebandz rapper (real name Rico Deville Buice) allegedly secured a special release from prison after his arrest in Atlanta. "Quit all da talkin unc home, nun else to it #omertà," the post read. This seemingly jumped in front of snitching allegations that quickly spread in the post's replies section.

Basically, many fans assume that Casino cooperated with police and ratted on his alleged coconspirators in order to leave jail. This post denied those presumptions, and there is no concrete information or allegation at press time that further develops this assumption. As such, take those allegations with a grain of salt.

Still, we don't know too much about FBG Casino's arrest or what comes next in the case. Perhaps the near future will shed more light on this reported special release.

Why Was FBG Casino Arrested?

For those unaware, the Different artist experienced a federal raid at a Forest Park, Georgia Airbnb, where authorities reportedly found 21 kilograms of fentanyl. They also arrested codefendant David Estevan Montillo Diaz and claimed that Casino unsuccessfully tried to escape the premises. In addition, federal agents reportedly found $384K in cash in total and claimed that he was in the middle of buying the drugs from Diaz when the raid occurred.

In court, prosecutors accused FBG Casino of lying about his income and expressed their desire for him to stay behind bars with no bail. However, this reported special release changed that. So we'll see if they have their own explanation.

For now, it seems like the "Whitney Houston" artist is a free man, although we know no details of the circumstances. We'll see what the next case update is. In the meantime, take all the snitching allegations you come across these days with a massive grain of salt.

