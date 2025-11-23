Future's Brother FBG Casino Busted With Fentanyl And Gets Federal Charges

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Brother FBG Casino Bust Fentanyl Charges Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Rapper Casino backstage during Future and Friends One Big Party Tour at Toyota Center on January 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Future's brother FBG Casino was arrested last week alongside a codefendant during an FBI and DEA raid in Georgia.

Future's legal battles these days relate to copyright issues and relatively light fare considering his status as an artists. Sadly, his reported brother and Freebandz rapper FBG Casino (real name Rico Deville Buice) recently got a much heavier challenge on his plate. FBI and DEA officials reportedly busted him with fentanyl and charged him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

According to Complex, federal agents raided a Forest Park, Georgia Airbnb on Friday, November 14 and found 21 kilograms of fentanyl. Prosecutors claim that Casino unsuccessfully tried to escape. Also, authorities reportedly arrested a codefendant named David Estevan Montillo Diaz.

Elsewhere, agents reportedly found $300K in cash in a cardboard box along with $80K in a Goyard bag that authorities suspect belongs to the Different artist. This is because of an Instagram post he shared in which he's holding a similar bag. Also, federal agents reportedly found $4K in Casino's pocket upon his arrest.

Prosecutors reportedly accused the "Tony Montana" artist's brother of lying about his $2,166.67 a month income as a studio manager, pointing to a former $4 million residence and multiple luxury cars as alleged reasons for skepticism. They want FBG Casino to stay behind bars with no bail due to the severity of the alleged crimes and their belief that this would risk him fleeing.

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Roc Nation Distribution Service & Its New Dashboard

FBG Casino Drug Bust

Not only that, but prosecutors also spoke to the specific circumstances that agents encountered during the raid. They reportedly believe "the totality of the circumstances here strongly suggest" that Diaz was selling the drugs to FBG Casino when the raid occurred.

"This operation is an example of the power of the Task Force in disrupting deadly drug trafficking operations," FBI Atlanta's Paul Brown, their Special Agent in Charge, reportedly stated. "The seizure of 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 in drug proceeds is a direct hit to those who seek to poison our communities. The FBI, in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues, will relentlessly pursue these criminals and hold them accountable."

We will see how Casino's case goes. Meanwhile, Future's been having a low-key year, with mostly beef rumors, special appearances, and performances making up his 2025.

Read More: Rappers Who Fell Victim To Home Invasions

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
News Authentic 663
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.5K
Comments 0