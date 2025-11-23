Future's Brother FBG Casino Busted With Fentanyl And Gets Federal Charges

Future's legal battles these days relate to copyright issues and relatively light fare considering his status as an artists. Sadly, his reported brother and Freebandz rapper FBG Casino (real name Rico Deville Buice) recently got a much heavier challenge on his plate. FBI and DEA officials reportedly busted him with fentanyl and charged him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

According to Complex, federal agents raided a Forest Park, Georgia Airbnb on Friday, November 14 and found 21 kilograms of fentanyl. Prosecutors claim that Casino unsuccessfully tried to escape. Also, authorities reportedly arrested a codefendant named David Estevan Montillo Diaz.

Elsewhere, agents reportedly found $300K in cash in a cardboard box along with $80K in a Goyard bag that authorities suspect belongs to the Different artist. This is because of an Instagram post he shared in which he's holding a similar bag. Also, federal agents reportedly found $4K in Casino's pocket upon his arrest.

Prosecutors reportedly accused the "Tony Montana" artist's brother of lying about his $2,166.67 a month income as a studio manager, pointing to a former $4 million residence and multiple luxury cars as alleged reasons for skepticism. They want FBG Casino to stay behind bars with no bail due to the severity of the alleged crimes and their belief that this would risk him fleeing.

FBG Casino Drug Bust

Not only that, but prosecutors also spoke to the specific circumstances that agents encountered during the raid. They reportedly believe "the totality of the circumstances here strongly suggest" that Diaz was selling the drugs to FBG Casino when the raid occurred.

"This operation is an example of the power of the Task Force in disrupting deadly drug trafficking operations," FBI Atlanta's Paul Brown, their Special Agent in Charge, reportedly stated. "The seizure of 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 in drug proceeds is a direct hit to those who seek to poison our communities. The FBI, in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues, will relentlessly pursue these criminals and hold them accountable."

We will see how Casino's case goes. Meanwhile, Future's been having a low-key year, with mostly beef rumors, special appearances, and performances making up his 2025.