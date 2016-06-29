Drug Bust
- CrimeFlorida Police Announce Huge Fentanyl Raid, Enough To Kill 1.5 Million AdultsIn addition to 3 kilos of fentanyl, authorities seized over 6,000 counterfeit pills laced with the lethal drug and 1.26 kilos of cocaine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDEA Discover Another U.S.-Mexico Border Tunnel With $30M In DrugsThe DEA discovered a detailed tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.By Aron A.
- MusicRalo Asks Judge To Have Marijuana Seized In Drug Bust TestedRalo is pleading not guilty in federal drug trafficking case after 2019 private jet raid. By Noah C
- Crime"Mob Wives" Star Drita D'Avanzo & Mob-Tied Husband Arrested For Drugs, GunsDrita D'Avanzo and her husband could be in some serious trouble after their recent arrest.By Erika Marie
- GossipJuice WRLD's Entourage Not Likely To Face Charges Over Drug Bust: ReportAuthorities reportedly can't pinpoint who owned the illegal substances.By Erika Marie
- SocietyAustralian Man Busted With $140M Worth Of Meth After Crashing Into Police CruiserThe 28-year-old man was charged with large commercial drug supply.By Aron A.
- MusicRapper Arrested After Throwing $250K Worth Of Meth Over BalconyHe reportedly attempted to get rid of the drugs while police were executing a search warrant.By Erika Marie
- SocietyAustralia Makes History With Biggest Heroin & Meth Drug Bust Worth $835MThat's a lot of merchandise. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTupac Shakur Murder Suspect Sentenced To 10 Years In Drug CaseInvestigators believe he was in the car that fired upon Suge Knight & Tupac.By Erika Marie
- SocietyHarlem Apartment Busted For 77 Pounds Of Heroin & Fentanyl Labelled "Pablo Escobar"Harlem is 77 pounds free of heroin and fentanyl.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyPhiladelphia Seizes Record Cocaine Bust Worth $18 MillionPhilly has hit a record.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyATL Rapper Columbia BT Accused Of Trafficking $4 Million In Cut CocaineColumbia BT was reportedly laundering money into his modest rap career.By Devin Ch
- MusicVideo Of Ty Dolla $ign Arrest Shows Skrillex Present At Drug BustTy Dolla $ign's drug bust had some familiar faces. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Detained By Atlanta Police After Drug Dogs Find Marijuana In VehicleTy Dolla $ign was pulled over in Atlanta before cops found marijuana in his vehicle.By Aron A.
- MusicDemi Lovato's Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested With Narcotics, $10k & Loaded GunHe was arrested months before her OD. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMcDonald's Manager Busted For Serving Cocaine In Menu Items"Operation Off the Menu."By Chantilly Post
- Life$1.2 Million In Weed Found In Old Cold War BunkerNow that’s a come up.By hnhh
- Viral3,000 Pounds Of Weed Disguised As Watermelons Seized At U.S. BorderAuthorities at the U.S. border found some special melons included among a recent fruit shipment. By Angus Walker
- ViralAtlanta Police Conduct Biggest Marijuana Seizure In City's HistoryAtlanta police seized a truck carrying almost 6,000 pounds of weed. They estimate that the $9 million bust is the biggest in ATL history. By Angus Walker
- LifeCanadian Grandmother Given 7 Years For Smuggling 155,000 Ecstasy Pills Into The USThe 58-year-old grandmother smuggled the pills in order to protect her son as he attempted to leave his drug-dealing days behind. By Angus Walker
- SocietyPeruvian Police Raid Drug House While Wearing Santa Suits (WATCH)Watch an army of Santa's raid a Peruvian cocaine house in the jolliest drug bust you'll ever see. By Angus Walker
- LifeA Record $24 Million In Cash Seized During Raid Of A Miami Weed Trafficker's HomeThe biggest seizure in the history of Miami-Dade police.By Kyle Rooney