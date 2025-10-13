Future Hit With Lawsuit For Using Pic Of Dungeon Family House As Mixtape Art

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Future was once "Meathead" in the Dungeon Family collective in Atlanta, a legacy that was clear on "MIXTAPE PLUTO."

Future had one of his biggest years ever in 2024, which ended with the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO in September after two massive Metro Boomin collab albums. However, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the project's cover art depicting the Dungeon Family house has resulted in legal action.

Photographer Garey C. Gomez accused him and his companies of using his picture of the home for his cover art and accompanying merch without permission. Furthermore, Pluto's Freebandz-affiliated companies, Titol Retail LLC and Wilburn Holding Company Inc., are codefendants in the filing. Gomez claims he tried to reach out to the team to reach an agreement to no avail in October of 2023, and wants monetary damages, the artwork's profits, and a court order blocking the image's continued use.

In addition, he claims that he never gave the team a license or got paid for this use of his photo. We will see how this case develops and whether or not Hendrix responds. After all, this isn't Future's only legal battle concerning his material, some of which also involve copyright.

Future & Rico Wade

Future's Dungeon Family connection is an amazing story in hip-hop, as that's where he started his career as "Meathead." His late cousin Rico Wade created a community in the basement of his mother's East Point, Atlanta home, shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop for decades to come. Big Boi bought the house in 2019 to preserve its historical significance.

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house," the Outkast legend remarked. "We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs."

To be clear, this is an issue concerning the photo of the Dungeon Family house used on the MIXTAPE PLUTO cover art, not any of Future's connections to the house or group. We will see if this resolves itself smoothly or if more parties respond.

