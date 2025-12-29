Claressa Shields had to make a tough decision this holiday season at her recent Christmas charity event. The superstar boxer booted a homeless woman and her kids, sending them away with no gifts as well. But while some will have knee-jerk reactions to her choice, she claims to have a sound reason for it.

In a series of clips caught by Live Bitez, Claressa Shields explains that the mother had been trolling her online for a while after being a fan of the athlete's. The 30-year-old claims the woman had called her ugly, said she would spit on her, etc.

Claressa theorizes that the mom started to have disdain for her over a man she dated prior to Papoose. But despite all of the alleged trash talking and blocking her on social media, the woman showed up with her children to Claressa's giveback event.

Once the boxer discovered she was there, she found her in line and with a smile on her face told her to leave. "'Don't even make a big scene, just go,'" Claressa says she told the woman.

She also says she addressed the kids and told them that she had love for them. But since the mom showed up with them, she couldn't bring herself to at least send them out with presents.

What Is Claressa Shields & Papoose's Relationship Status?

Claressa admits that she felt bad afterwards. However, once she learned that the woman had been evicted from her home before Thanksgiving, that was reason enough to let "the man upstairs" handle her.

"That's just karma," Shields said. "It is not good to come for me when I bust my butt for my family. I really have a close relationship with God and I don't pray for the downfall of my enemies, but God knows. He said, 'let him get him.' And the way that God can get 'em is way better than me."

While this is not the best thing that could have happened to Claressa, she does still have Papoose by her side.

The couple has been together since late last year, with their relationship becoming public amid a messy split between Papoose and Remy Ma. They have been going strong, with some fans wondering if the rapper actually proposed to her already.

That rumor was sparked by a post of Claressa wearing a nice piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. "Engaged," the post was captioned. However, the boxer clarified that was from a previous relationship. "Y’all are the slowest mfs ever in the comments [three laughing emojis] digging up old videos. My last relationship I was engaged! PAPOOSE hasn’t proposed YET!"