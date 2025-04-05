Claressa Shields Raises Eyebrows After Claiming She Doesn’t Beef With Women Over Men

After Remy Ma called out Papoose and Claressa Shields for their relationship last year, the athlete challenged her to a boxing match.

Claressa Shields found herself wrapped up in a great deal of drama last year when Remy Ma put her and Papoose on blast for their relationship. According to her, however, she doesn't have any interest in beef. During a recent chat with her fans on Instagram Live, the athlete explained that she doesn't feud with women over men, despite how it may look.

"I've never had beef with a girl over a boy or a man, it's never happened to me," she began. "I'm not one of them. I've never dealt with a man that was involved with another woman. I've never done that, I don't have to ... Every man I've ever been with has been 100% for me. The last time I got mad over a dude being with me and talking to another girl was when I was like 16. That was a long long time ago. I'm 30 years old."

Claressa Shields & Papoose

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about Shields' claims, and they're sounding off in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "You were just beefing with remy over HER husband 😂," one commenter writes. "Does she know her boyfriend is married?" someone else also wonders. Others point out that when Remy called her and Papoose out for their relationship, she challenged the rapper to a boxing match.

During an appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer last month, however, she was asked when the fight would be going down. This prompted her to confirm that she was only joking, and had no real intentions of clashing with anybody. “Listen, I woke up that morning just as shocked as everybody. Like, what the hell? Oh, my God. What’s going on? I’m like, ‘I want to promote the movie. What is this?'” the professional boxer also recalled. “So, you know, they say all publicity is good publicity.”

