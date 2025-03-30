Podcaster Don't Call Me White Girl Sparks Beef With Boxer Claressa Shields In Messy Rant

Popular podcaster Don't Call Me White Girl defends light skin women after undisputed boxing champ Claressa Shileds said that those were the type of people that hate on her the most. Taking offense, the podcaster slammed the boxer in the latest episode of her podcast, calling the boxer "a f*cking mess." "This is the beginning, middle, and the end, Claressa Shields, you are a f*cking mess," said DCMWG. "I don't give a f*ck where you go, what you wear ... It's nothing sexy about that b*tch. You need a cot damn stylist."

The podcaster’s remarks follow the GWOAT herself, who was at the center of a public firestorm in late 2024. She was accused of having an affair with rapper Papoose. The controversy erupted when Remy Ma, Papoose’s wife, took to Instagram on December 11 to share alleged text exchanges between her husband and Shields. The messages, which suggested an intimate bond, showed Shields expressing concern for Papoose’s well-being, prompting Remy Ma to question the nature of their connection.

Claressa Shields & Don’t Call Me White Girl Beef

Papoose swiftly denied the allegations, dismissing Remy Ma’s claims as baseless. He went on to accuse her of repeated infidelity, calling her a “narcissist” and revealing that he had previously sought a divorce. The dispute, already a spectacle, escalated further when Shields decided to respond in a manner befitting a world champion—by challenging Remy Ma to a boxing match. She proposed a showdown on February 2, a challenge that quickly gained traction online. The feud even caught the attention of 50 Cent, who added his voice to the growing conversation.