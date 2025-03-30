Podcaster Don't Call Me White Girl Sparks Beef With Boxer Claressa Shields In Messy Rant

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 176 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Boxer Claressa Shields of Flint looks towards the crowd before her fight against women's WBC champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Clareesa Shields has been feuding with women in and out of the ring to become the greatest woman of all-time.

Popular podcaster Don't Call Me White Girl defends light skin women after undisputed boxing champ Claressa Shileds said that those were the type of people that hate on her the most. Taking offense, the podcaster slammed the boxer in the latest episode of her podcast, calling the boxer "a f*cking mess." "This is the beginning, middle, and the end, Claressa Shields, you are a f*cking mess," said DCMWG. "I don't give a f*ck where you go, what you wear ... It's nothing sexy about that b*tch. You need a cot damn stylist."

The podcaster’s remarks follow the GWOAT herself, who was at the center of a public firestorm in late 2024. She was accused of having an affair with rapper Papoose. The controversy erupted when Remy Ma, Papoose’s wife, took to Instagram on December 11 to share alleged text exchanges between her husband and Shields. The messages, which suggested an intimate bond, showed Shields expressing concern for Papoose’s well-being, prompting Remy Ma to question the nature of their connection.

More: Claressa Shields Breaks Her Silence On Rumor She’s Pregnant With Papoose’s Child

Claressa Shields & Don’t Call Me White Girl Beef

Papoose swiftly denied the allegations, dismissing Remy Ma’s claims as baseless. He went on to accuse her of repeated infidelity, calling her a “narcissist” and revealing that he had previously sought a divorce. The dispute, already a spectacle, escalated further when Shields decided to respond in a manner befitting a world champion—by challenging Remy Ma to a boxing match. She proposed a showdown on February 2, a challenge that quickly gained traction online. The feud even caught the attention of 50 Cent, who added his voice to the growing conversation.

As tensions flared, Shields made another accusation, alleging that Remy Ma had leaked her personal phone number. In a candid conversation with Jemele Hill on December 19, Shields expressed her frustration, vowing to confront the rapper over the alleged violation of her privacy. What started as a personal dispute quickly became a headline-grabbing saga, drawing attention far beyond the hip-hop and boxing communities. Shields, known for her dominance in the ring, now found herself battling public scrutiny. The entanglement between Shields, Remy Ma, and Papoose underscored the chaos that can unfold when private matters are thrust into the public eye, reminding audiences of the ever-blurring line between celebrity and personal life.

More: Keke Palmer Asks Claressa Shields When She’s “Knocking Remy Ma Out” Over Papoose Scandal

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.6K
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 4.7K
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Fire Inside" Sports Claressa Shields Moves Past All Her Beef In 2025 By Entering Her Beyoncé Era 2.8K