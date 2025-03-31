Claressa Shields Expects To Bring Motherhood After She Deals With A Few More Fighters

Claressa Shields trains during an open media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit on Jan. 7.
Claressa Shields celebrated her 30th birthday last week with a photoshoot and lovely trip in Hawaii with boyfriend Papoose.

After fans suspected Claressa Shields pregenant, the boxing star cleared up speculations, but revealed plans to pursue motherhood after a few more fights. In a Instagram Live, Shields told her followers she wants to have a baby next year. "I want to have a kid next year, I don't want to have one this year, tho," said Shields. "Its a couple girls asses I want to kick. It's a couple of girls I want to put my damn hands on. I like to plan things out. Hopefully, it will happen next year, and if it don't, it'll be the year after that." Shields remains one of the biggest draws in women's boxing.

Aside from the drama outside the ring, the Greatest Woman of All Time (GWOAT) has been facing challenges inside the ring, competing against both Hall of Famers and other contenders. However, her rap feuds have garnered the most attention. The controversy escalated when Remy Ma accused Papoose of having an affair with Shields, sparking widespread speculation on social media. To support her allegations, Remy Ma shared what she claimed were text exchanges between her husband and Shields, suggesting an inappropriate relationship. In the messages, Shields expressed frustration over Papoose's lack of communication and reminded him of his commitment to his marriage.

Claressa Shields & Remy Ma

Shields quickly responded by challenging Remy Ma to a boxing match, even suggesting a date for the event. She later clarified that her challenge had nothing to do with Papoose; rather, it was fueled by her outrage over Remy Ma allegedly leaking her personal phone number. Shields condemned this violation of her privacy, calling it an unacceptable attack on her as a professional and public figure. The dispute intensified, with both sides exchanging accusations online. Remy Ma claimed that Shields was fabricating details, while Papoose criticized his wife, labeling her a "narcissist" and accusing her of repeated infidelity. Social media became abuzz with commentary as fans took sides and dissected every update in the unfolding drama.

Despite the heated exchanges, Shields maintained that her frustration was due to the privacy breach, not the rumored affair. She distanced herself from the marital issues between Remy Ma and Papoose, refusing to be drawn into their personal struggles. Meanwhile, the controversy highlighted the volatile combination of celebrity relationships, social media, and public perception, demonstrating how swiftly private conflicts can turn into headline news.

