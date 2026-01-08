Hiroshi Fujiwara Seen In Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

Fashion icon Hiroshi Fujiwara was recently photographed wearing an exclusive pair that has sneakerheads buzzing. The legendary designer was seen sporting the upcoming Virgil Abloh Archives for Nike x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska."

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is expected to release on March 28th, 2026. That date is already circled on calendars.

This sighting has created massive excitement across social media platforms. Fujiwara's influence in streetwear culture makes any sneaker he wears instantly popular. His appearance in these unreleased kicks confirms their arrival is imminent.

The "Alaska" colorway represents another chapter in Virgil Abloh's enduring legacy with Nike. These sneakers continue the late designer's innovative approach to deconstructed looks. His signature quotation marks and text detailing remain central to the design language.

This release is poised to be monumental. Industry insiders predict these will be among the year's most sought-after sneakers. The combination of Abloh's vision and Jordan Brand heritage creates undeniable appeal. Fujiwara's early access suggests his close connection to Nike's most exclusive projects.

Collectors should prepare for intense competition when these finally release. The March drop date cannot come soon enough for eager fans worldwide. This release honors Virgil's lasting impact while delivering something fresh for sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

Air Jordan 1 x Off White "Alaska" Retail Price

The Virgil Abloh Archives Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" features a clean white leather base that looks crisp and fresh in the photos. Also the sneaker showcases Virgil's iconic deconstructed approach with his signature text branding visible along the midsole area reading "AIR" in quotation marks.

There's also text that appears to reference designers or locations near the collar. The white-on-white colorway gives the shoe a minimal premium feel while the Off-White style details add that recognizable edge.

From what we can see in the overall aesthetic stays true to Virgil's collaborative work with Jordan Brand combining classic silhouette DNA with his contemporary design language. The materials look high quality with smooth leather panels and the construction appears solid.