New Unboxing Video Unveils Exlusive Virgil Abloh Archives x Nike Air Force 1

The Virgil Abloh Archives x Nike Air Force 1 appears again in a new unboxing video, giving another look at one of the rarest AF1 collaborations ever made. The pair was first revealed at the Virgil Abloh Archives event in Paris, a showcase that highlighted his impact on design, culture, and Nike’s modern era.

Rumors suggest only 200 pairs exist, which instantly places this AF1 among the most limited sneakers tied to Abloh’s legacy. Every appearance feels like a reminder of how much his work still shapes the conversation.

The Air Force 1 has always held a special place in Virgil’s catalog. It’s the model he pushed into museum spaces, runway shows, and global art installations. The silhouette became a symbol of his bridge between high fashion and street style, a lane he defined more than anyone else in the last decade.

Fans still associate the AF1 with his biggest Nike moments, from the MCA “Blue” pair to the Lemonade takes that lit up Louis Vuitton runways. That history makes this green pair even more meaningful. The unboxing video shows the sneaker in clean detail, capturing its presentation and the quiet flex of owning something this rare.

The video highlights the rich green leather, the stitched Swoosh, and the updated Virgil Abloh Archives tagging. The clip feels like a small glimpse into a project that celebrates his past and the next chapter of his influence.

Virgil Abloh Archives x Nike Air Force 1

This pair uses a deep green leather across the entire upper. The material looks smooth and clean in the video. Further the Swoosh comes in metallic silver with exposed stitching.

The signature “AIR” text sits in bright yellow on the midsole. Small orange tabs add a familiar Virgil touch. Also the tongue features classic Nike Air branding with rough-cut edges.

The interior uses soft grey padding for comfort. The heel shows matching green panels with minimal detailing and every piece feels intentional and tied back to Virgil’s signature design language.