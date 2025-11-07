Off White x Nike Cryoshot “Virgil Abloh Archives” Taps Into Soccer Style 

The Off-White x Nike Cryoshot “Virgil Abloh Archives” gives a fresh take on performance design and creative style. Shown for the first time at the Virgil Abloh: The Codes exhibit in Paris, this sneaker shows the late designer’s lasting ideas for Nike.

It’s expected to drop in Summer 2026 and is already looking like one of the biggest releases of the year. The Cryoshot isn’t just a throwback or remix of an old model. It’s a brand new shape, and the fact that it was revealed at a tribute show makes it even more meaningful.

Virgil Abloh’s work with Nike always got people talking. He mixed sportswear with art, and that same feeling is here again. The design leans into soccer style, with quilted leather that nods to classic football cleats. But with Zoom Air underfoot, it’s made for everyday wear too.

The key Off-White touches are all there: the red zip-tie, bold “AIR” lettering, and simple Swoosh. The all-white colorway keeps it clean, while red and black accents stand out. A see-through sole adds depth and detail. In hand, it feels like more than just another release.

It’s a piece of history, packed with meaning and bold ideas. These early photos show a sneaker that could dominate next summer’s conversation. More info on the launch should arrive soon.

The Off-White x Nike Cryoshot “Virgil Abloh Archives” features a full white leather upper with quilted stitching. A bold red zip-tie wraps around the laces. The signature Helvetica “AIR” text hits the heel, while the Swoosh appears in clean white-on-white.

A transparent sole reveals red and black details underneath. The tongue sports mini red Swooshes, and the heel includes Off-White’s signature oval tab. Inside, the insoles continue the co-branded theme.

Virgil’s eye for contrast and simplicity shines throughout. It’s soccer-inspired, fashion-forward, and loaded with design DNA from Abloh’s best Nike work.