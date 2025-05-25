Virgil’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Crimson” Sample Is Unreal

BY Ben Atkinson 137 Views
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-crimson-sample-sneaker-news
Image via pgknows
The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Crimson” Sample in Virgil Abloh’s personal size 12 offers a rare look at an unreleased icon.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Crimson” Sample is making waves. Drenched in bright red with bold black midsoles, this unreleased pair comes straight from Virgil Abloh’s personal collection, made in his size 12.

It's a striking reminder of his creative reach across fashion, art, and sneaker culture. Originally released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 has become a cultural icon. Abloh’s reinterpretation brought fresh energy, starting with “The Ten” in 2017.

From stitched-on Swooshes to Helvetica text, his approach redefined what a collaboration could look like. Every Off-White drop since has drawn intense hype, often selling out instantly and commanding high resale prices.

This sample carries that same energy, but with added mystique. The vibrant crimson upper is contrasted by a stitched metallic silver Swoosh and signature Off-White branding. Details like the “AIR” text on the midsole and orange zip-tie round out the signature style.

Photos show the pair in pristine condition, tucked inside a Nike box with its original tags. The sneaker’s bold tone and black sole make a loud visual statement, amplifying Abloh’s design ethos. Rarely do samples feel this personal, and even less often are they this bold.

This isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a piece of history.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 "Crimson" Sample

This Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Crimson” Sample features a high-gloss red upper with a stitched metallic silver Swoosh. The black sole adds heavy contrast while Off-White’s signature Helvetica text and exposed construction define the look.

The lateral side reads “Off-White for Nike Air Force 1,” nodding to Abloh’s classic design language. A stitched white tongue tab, red laces, and bold “AIR” text on the midsole complete the visual. Inside the box, the sample includes original paper inserts and sizing labels, confirming its authenticity and connection to Virgil Abloh himself.

It's a striking example of conceptual design made tangible.

Ben Atkinson
