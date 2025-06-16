Rumors Swirl Around Off-White’s New Air Force 1 Low

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” is starting to make waves after a new set of in-hand images popped up online. Sneaker leaker @brandon1an, is known for reliable early info. A tweet was highlighting the pair and noted it’s tied to a confirmed SKU set to drop in Q3 2025.

While he couldn’t vouch for the authenticity of the shoes in the image, the timing and details seem to match up. According to Sneaker Market RO, this colorway might even be a Qatar exclusive.

The Air Force 1 Low has long served as a canvas for Off-White’s experimental edge. Past pairs like the “MCA” and “Brooklyn” cemented Virgil Abloh’s signature style in sneaker culture, with zip ties, Helvetica text, and bold material contrasts.

Now, with this new “Sesame” edition, it looks like the legacy continues. It’s unclear if this release marks a broader comeback for Nike and Off-White collaborations, but the buzz is definitely real.

The photos show a tan upper, silver Swoosh, and all the signature Off-White design cues fans have come to expect. The look is familiar, but the colorway brings something fresh. Whether it stays exclusive or not, this drop could be one of the more talked-about collabs this fall.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame” features a tan leather upper with exposed foam edges and stitched detailing. A metallic silver Swoosh cuts across the side, anchored by signature zigzag threading.

Text branding lands on the medial side, while the midsole features Off-White’s iconic “AIR” print in black. A small orange tab pops just below the Swoosh. The laces come with zip tie attachments, and the shoe is packaged in a box that hints at a regional or exclusive release.

It blends Off-White’s recognizable deconstructed aesthetic with a soft, wearable color palette.