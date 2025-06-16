Ja Morant’s Air Force 1 Goes Bright Yellow For Holiday 2025

The Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 is getting a loud makeover for Holiday 2025, thanks to Ja Morant. This upcoming release features a bold yellow and black color scheme, a combo that’s hard to miss. While it hasn't been officially announced by Nike, Morant himself teased the pair on social media, keeping with his habit of leaking his own releases.

The shoe blends performance roots with lifestyle swagger, marking another step in Ja's evolving footprint in the sneaker world. Morant’s rise with Nike started on the court, but his impact is clearly stretching off it.

Between his signature line and lifestyle drops like this, Ja is carving out space as more than just a hooper, he's a brand. With the Air Force 1’s deep cultural roots and crossover appeal, this drop makes sense. It’s a silhouette that works everywhere. And by putting his stamp on it, Morant’s adding to a growing legacy.

The photos highlight the energy this pair brings. Clean black details on the Swoosh, heel, and outsole ground the bright yellow leather, while his personal logo on the heel adds a final personal touch. It’s not subtle, but it’s not supposed to be.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sundial"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sundial" comes dressed in vibrant yellow leather across the upper. Alos, contrasting black hits appear on the Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole, offering strong visual structure.

A glossy black patent may be used on select panels, giving the pair a sleek edge. Further, the midsole is clean white, keeping things balanced. Ja Morant’s personal logo is debossed into the lateral heel, anchoring the design with his identity.

The classic AF1 shape, paired with bold color blocking and personal branding, brings a fresh lifestyle angle to Morant’s growing sneaker catalog.