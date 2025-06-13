The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs NY” blends iconic streetball history with a clean lifestyle look. Dressed in a sleek black upper and a classic gum sole, this pair nods to the gritty playgrounds and fierce competition that define New York City’s summer hoops scene.

It’s a quiet flex with deep meaning, rooted in the city’s rich basketball DNA. The “NY vs NY” tournament has become a staple of Nike’s summer calendar. It highlights the best talent from legendary courts like Dyckman, Watson, and West 4th.

This AF1 colorway celebrates that legacy while linking it to Ja’s fast-rising influence. Though he’s from South Carolina, Morant’s presence on the national stage makes this collab feel right. His game thrives on intensity and flair—just like New York’s blacktop battles.

A mockup shows Ja’s personal logo on the heel and tongue, with “NY vs NY” branding stitched into the rear tab. A crisp white midsole line and “AIR” text add contrast, while the gum bottom keeps things grounded. It’s understated but rich in detail, and built for everyday wear.

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs NY” features a black leather upper paired with a gum rubber sole for a timeless streetwear look. A tonal Swoosh blends into the side panels, while “NY vs NY” branding appears on the heel tab.

Ja’s signature logo is pressed into the back panel and tongue, giving it a personal touch. The midsole includes white striping and “AIR” detailing for subtle contrast.

Perforations on the toe box and durable stitching throughout maintain the classic Air Force 1 feel while adding meaning through NYC-inspired elements.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs NY” is going to drop in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.