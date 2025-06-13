PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM Brings Paris Energy

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM arrives at the perfect time, right after Paris Saint-Germain clinched the Champions League title. This collaboration blends the legacy of Jordan Brand with the energy of one of Europe’s top clubs.

While PSG has teamed up with Jordan before, this marks one of the cleanest and most contemporary takes yet. The Jordan 4 RM is still a relatively new silhouette, taking the DNA of the Air Jordan 4 and reworking it into a modern low-top remix.

It’s sleek, stripped down, and built for everyday wear. The RM keeps the heel Air unit and side mesh panels but leans heavily into lifestyle territory. This makes it a perfect pairing for a football club known for balancing style and substance.

The sneaker’s subdued palette gives it that PSG edge, black and grey uppers meet creamy off-white midsoles and subtle vintage tones. Insole graphics feature a stadium packed with supporters, and co-branded Paris logos land on the heel and footbeds.

It’s an elegant tribute to a historic run. The photos show off those premium touches and the new RM shape in full detail.

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM features a layered build of mesh, suede, and synthetic panels. It comes dressed in black and smoky grey tones, highlighted by a creamy sail sole and hits of off-white.

PSG branding appears on the heels, insoles, and tongues, reinforcing the collab’s football roots. The insoles showcase crowd imagery from a matchday scene in Paris. A black Jumpman logo anchors the outsole.

The sneaker rides on an encapsulated Air unit and has a low-cut collar for everyday wear. Minimalist but bold, this release captures the champion spirit with understated flair.