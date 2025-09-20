PSG And Jordan Brand Link Up On The Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir”

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir” has surfaced with official images, bringing a sleek update to the remastered Jordan silhouette. Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand have built one of the most consistent partnerships in sneakers, and this release adds to that legacy.

The collab stays true to the refined, football-inspired aesthetic PSG has brought to the Jumpman catalog in recent years. This pair arrives with a dark and moody tone, matching its “Off Noir” name. The design leans into subtle luxury with layered materials and understated detailing.

The translucent heel tab, which carries the PSG crest, stands out as the signature feature. Every detail speaks to the balance between performance and lifestyle that has defined the Air Jordan 4 RM since its introduction.

The RM itself is a newer take on the classic AJ4, first introduced in 1989. While the original was groundbreaking on court, the RM rebuild has carved a lane off court. It keeps the DNA intact while experimenting with structure and overlays, allowing collaborations like this to shine.

Official photos highlight the clean mix of textures and the PSG branding on the back heel. Expect the PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir” to turn heads when it drops.

PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir”

Image via Nike

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir” features a mix of mesh, suede, and synthetic overlays in muted black and grey tones. A semi-translucent TPU cage wraps the heel and sides, stamped with the PSG crest at the back.

Black laces sit over mesh uppers, while the midsole pairs cream with dark accents. Visible Air cushioning completes the build, staying true to Jordan heritage. The outsole continues the neutral theme with black and off-white rubber.

Clean, balanced, and versatile, this collab blends PSG’s refined Parisian style with Jordan Brand’s technical sneaker history in a modernized design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike