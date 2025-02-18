PSG And Jordan Brand Deliver A Fresh "Off Noir" Air Jordan 5

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain are back with another collaboration. This time, they’re bringing a fresh take on the Air Jordan 5. Set to drop at the end of 2025, the new "Off Noir" colorway adds a refined touch to one of Jordan’s most iconic sneakers. PSG and Jordan Brand have a strong history of collaborations, blending sports and street culture with premium designs. Paris Saint-Germain is more than just a soccer club. It’s a global brand known for style, dominance, and innovation. The club’s partnership with Jordan Brand has produced some of the most sought-after sneaker releases in recent years.

Previous PSG x Jordan releases have included bold takes on the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 1, and Air Jordan 6. Each pair combines Parisian elegance with Jordan’s deep basketball roots. The Air Jordan 5 is a perfect canvas for this latest project. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1990, the AJ5 introduced signature details like the shark-tooth midsole and reflective tongue. Over the years, it has become a fan favorite, known for its mix of performance and style. Now, with PSG’s influence, the sneaker gets a premium makeover. Expect a sleek design that captures both heritage and modern sophistication.

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir”

The Air Jordan 5 PSG "Off Noir" features a sleek black upper with subtle Paris Saint-Germain branding. The mesh side panels showcase the club’s Eiffel Tower logo, adding a unique touch. Reflective silver hits appear on the tongue and eyelets, creating contrast. The midsole blends black and sail tones, with metallic shark-tooth detailing. A translucent outsole and PSG-branded heel complete the premium look, making this a standout release.