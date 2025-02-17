Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red" Is Staying Exclusive

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in the "Varsity Red" colorway will no longer see a public release. Instead, it has been confirmed as a friends and family exclusive. On-foot photos of the pair have surfaced, showcasing its clean white leather base with bold Varsity Red accents. The collaboration blends skate-ready durability with classic basketball heritage, staying true to the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 series. The red details add a striking contrast, making the design pop even more. Unfortunately, sneakerheads won’t get a chance to grab these at retail, leaving many wondering if a wider release could happen in the future.

The decision to make this release friends and family only has left fans disappointed. With its combination of Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB performance features, the "Varsity Red" colorway was expected to be one of the biggest drops of 2025. The anticipation surrounding this collab highlights the continued demand for skate-inspired Jordan retros. While this specific pair won’t hit shelves, the excitement around it proves that Jordan Brand and Nike SB collaborations continue to capture attention. Fans will now be on the lookout for what’s next from both brands.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red”

Image via thegodfresco and sarahasaenz

The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole combined with a white midsole, complete with a visible Air unit under the heel for cushioning. The upper is built with smooth white leather, complemented by additional white overlays that enhance the clean and structured look. Varsity Red accents pop on the lace supports, delivering a bold contrast. Additionally, Varsity Red branding appears on the tongues and heels, reinforcing the exclusivity of this friends and family collaboration.