Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” Receives A First Look

BYBen Atkinson252 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
It looks like we could be seeing more of these collaborations.

Get ready for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in a fresh "Varsity Red" colorway, set to drop in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette combines the best of Nike SB and Air Jordan, featuring a clean white base with sleek Varsity Red accents. The classic Air Jordan 4 design gets a modern twist with this new color scheme, offering a versatile option for sneakerheads and skaters alike. The "Varsity Red" colorway brings a bold elegance to the Air Jordan 4, with red detailing adding depth and contrast to the crisp white leather upper.

With its signature Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB durability, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is built to perform on and off the board. The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands, blending skate culture with basketball aesthetics for a unique and stylish sneaker. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Varsity Red" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this must-have silhouette to their collection.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heels. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white overlays creating a cohesive base. More varsity red details include the lace supports. Further, varsity red branding is on the tongues and the heels of this iconic collaboration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” will be released in February 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Surfaces Online: New Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersNike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Receives Exclusive First Look31.5K
Air-Jordan-2-3-White-Varsity-Red-FD0383-161-Release-Date-3SneakersAir Jordan 2/3 “Varsity Red” Gets Retailer Photos12.4K
Air-Jordan-2-Low-Black-Varsity-Red-Metallic-Gold-DX4401-001-5SneakersAir Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” Gets Release Date1.8K
Air-Jordan-2-Low-Black-Varsity-Red-Metallic-Gold-DX4401-001-5SneakersAir Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” Gets Complete Photos12.5K