Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” Receives A First Look

Get ready for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in a fresh "Varsity Red" colorway, set to drop in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette combines the best of Nike SB and Air Jordan, featuring a clean white base with sleek Varsity Red accents. The classic Air Jordan 4 design gets a modern twist with this new color scheme, offering a versatile option for sneakerheads and skaters alike. The "Varsity Red" colorway brings a bold elegance to the Air Jordan 4, with red detailing adding depth and contrast to the crisp white leather upper.
With its signature Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB durability, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is built to perform on and off the board. The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands, blending skate culture with basketball aesthetics for a unique and stylish sneaker. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Varsity Red" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this must-have silhouette to their collection.
"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB
The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heels. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white overlays creating a cohesive base. More varsity red details include the lace supports. Further, varsity red branding is on the tongues and the heels of this iconic collaboration.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” will be released in February 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
