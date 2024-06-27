Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” Receives A First Look

It looks like we could be seeing more of these collaborations.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” will be released in February 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heels. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white overlays creating a cohesive base. More varsity red details include the lace supports. Further, varsity red branding is on the tongues and the heels of this iconic collaboration.

With its signature Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB durability, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is built to perform on and off the board . The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands, blending skate culture with basketball aesthetics for a unique and stylish sneaker. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Varsity Red" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this must-have silhouette to their collection.

