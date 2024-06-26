Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Surfaces Online: New Images

A clean new Nike SB Dunk Low is coming this year.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to release in the new "Dark Smoke Grey" colorway. This pair features a yellow gum sole that adds a vibrant touch to the design. The suede upper consists of a black base with grey overlays, creating a sleek and stylish look. The black base provides a solid foundation, while the grey overlays add depth and contrast. The combination of these colors gives the shoe a modern and sophisticated appearance. The suede material enhances the overall aesthetic, offering a premium feel.

This makes the Nike SB Dunk Low "Dark Smoke Grey" suitable for both skateboarding and casual wear. The cushioned insole and padded collar ensure comfort and support, essential for all-day wear. The Nike SB Dunk Low is renowned for its versatile design and high-quality construction. The "Dark Smoke Grey" colorway maintains these qualities, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This release is highly anticipated, as it combines classic elements with modern flair. Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Dark Smoke Grey" colorway.

"Dark Smoke Grey" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a yellow gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black suede, with dark smoke grey suede overlays. Further, a black leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Black laces are also present, and we can assume that Nike branding is on both the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” is going to drop sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price is expected to be $115 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.