Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low is set to drop in an impressive "Dark Smoke Grey" colorway this summer. This performance hiking sneaker is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. The all-dark smoke grey color scheme gives it a sleek and versatile look. Constructed with durability in mind, the upper features robust materials that can withstand rugged terrains. The dark smoke grey hue covers the entire shoe, creating a uniform and stealthy appearance. This monochromatic design ensures that the sneaker can pair well with any outdoor gear.

The rugged outsole is designed to provide excellent traction on various surfaces, ensuring stability and grip. Despite its rugged nature, the sneaker maintains a lightweight profile. This makes it ideal for both long treks and everyday wear. The dark smoke grey colorway adds a modern and sophisticated touch to its utilitarian design. This new release is perfect for those who seek performance without sacrificing style. With its advanced features and striking colorway, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low "Dark Smoke Grey" is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.

"Dark Smoke Grey" Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole that features deep grooves for traction on tough terrain. Also, the midsole matches, in black. Further, the uppers are constructed from dark smoke grey mesh. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance. They feature a clean colorway which means you won't have to worry about getting outside and getting these a bit dirty.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Dark Smoke Grey” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

