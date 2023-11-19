Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Doernbecher” Officially Revealed

The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, a shoe designed by Garrett Amerson, embodies the essence of the Pacific Northwest. Weighing a mere one pound and seven ounces, this sneaker reflects Garrett's love for science, chess, and historic hats. The design showcases trees, mountains, and a waterfall on the tongue, capturing the region's natural beauty. Its midsole mimics hiking mud, textured to resemble dried mud, while a purple butterfly honors Garrett's late twin brother, symbolized on the right sock liner.

As part of the 2023 Doernbecher collection, this upcoming "Doernbecher" colorway isn't just a shoe—it's a representation of resilience, paying homage to Garrett's journey and passions while telling a heartfelt story. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate its release, not only for its design but for the meaningful narrative woven into its every detail, making it a standout addition to the Doernbecher Freestyle XIX collection. Overall, this pair definitely takes on an outdoor-themed colorway, and the Doernbecher collection continues to spread an incredible message through sneakers.

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole that features deep grooves for traction on tough terrain. A white midsole also features more brown splatter accents. The uppers are constructed from mesh with an outdoor-themed design with trees, clouds, and blue laces representing water. A purple butterfly symbolizes Garrett's late twin brother. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance. They feature a clean colorway which means you won't have to worry about getting outside and getting these a bit dirty.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low “Doernbecher” will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

