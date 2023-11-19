Nike Dunk High “Doernbecher” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk High from the 2023 Doernbecher collection, designed by Macey Bodily, is a canvas of personal symbolism and resilience. A hand-painted floral motif adorns the upper seamlessly, reflecting Macey’s artistic flair. The midsole proudly bears a family mantra, “She believed she could so she did,” echoing Macey’s bravery. A grey ribbon motif signifies her victorious battle against brain cancer. Delving into her preferences, the tongue showcases her beloved dessert, the chocolate chip cookie. This pair joins many others in this 2023 Doernbecher collection, creating an arsenal of sneakers that spread a fantastic message.

Adding a sweet surprise, the inner tongue shares Macey’s signature cookie recipe, included on a card with the shoes. This upcoming "Doernbecher" colorway of the Nike Dunk High isn't just a shoe; it's a testament to Macey's strength and creativity, blending personal elements with a design that resonates with her journey. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, not just for its stylish appeal but for the heartfelt story and inspiration woven into every detail.

"Doernbecher" Nike Dunk High

The sneakers feature a light pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers with colorful leather overlays. A light pink leather Swoosh is found on the sides and matches some other leather overlays. White laces complete the design. The tongue showcases a cookie, a personal touch on the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers take on a colorful and floral pattern. Also, the message of the Doernbecher collection continues to spread an incredible message.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

