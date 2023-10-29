Nike Dunk High SE “Hemp Hoops” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Dunk High SE is a versatile and stylish sneaker that offers both fashion and function. Its high-top design delivers ankle support and a bold look that suits various occasions. Exciting news for sneaker enthusiasts: an upcoming "Hemp Hoops" colorway for the Nike Dunk High SE is generating anticipation. This new color option is set to inject a fresh, nature-inspired vibe into the Dunk High SE, appealing to sneakerheads and fashion-conscious individuals alike. The Dunk High SE features a durable leather and textile upper, providing a mix of toughness and style.

Its responsive cushioning and a pivot point outsole offer comfort and support for both daily wear and sports activities. The "Hemp Hoops" colorway promises to bring a unique, earthy aesthetic to the Dunk High SE, making it a standout choice for those who appreciate distinct and eco-friendly designs. Stay on the lookout for the release of the "Hemp Hoops" Nike Dunk High SE, as it's sure to garner attention and provide a fresh take on this iconic sneaker. The Dunk High SE continues to be a favorite for those who seek a blend of style and performance in their footwear.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Wheat” Dropping Very Soon

“Hemp Hoops” Nike Dunk High SE

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole with orange stitching. A light hemp canvas base constructs the base of the uppers, with light blue suede overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh is also found in black leather and the laces are a sail, matching the midsole. The tongues feature an orange tag with black Nike branding, and the heels feature another orange accent. Overall, this pair features high-quality materials on a great silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High SE “Hemp Hoops” will be released in February 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding Releasing In 2023

[Via]