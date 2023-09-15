Nike Dunk High Premium “Sesame” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk High Premium is a well-loved classic in the sneaker world. People really like it because it looks cool, is made from good stuff, and is important in pop culture. It first came out in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but now it's more than just that. One cool thing about the Nike Dunk High Premium is that it's put together using high-quality leather, suede, or other premium materials. It's not just stylish; it's also tough and won't wear out easily. These sneakers are tall and cover your ankles, which makes them look different and also gives good support. You can wear them for everyday stuff or even for fancier occasions.

Nike often teams up with artists and other brands to make special versions of the Dunk High Premium. This means you can find them in unique colors and designs that collectors and sneaker fans really love. To sum it up, the Nike Dunk High Premium is a classic sneaker that lots of people like. It looks cool, it's made well, and it's part of pop culture. Whether you're a sneaker fan or just want some comfy and stylish shoes, the Dunk High Premium is a good choice that mixes style and practicality really well.

"Sesame" Nike Dunk High Premium

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with sesame leather overlays all over. A black Nike Swoosh matches the sole and gives the sneaker some structure. White laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High Premium “Sesame” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $145 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

