Nike Dunk High “White Concord” Official Photos Revealed

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the upcoming Nike Dunk High in the striking "White Concord" colorway. This iteration combines classic design with a fresh twist, offering a clean and sophisticated look. Sporting an all-white upper with Concord blue accents, these sneakers exude timeless elegance. The combination of colors creates a striking contrast that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, these kicks are sure to stand out.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Nike Dunk High delivers both style and comfort. The leather upper provides durability and support, while the padded collar ensures a snug and comfortable fit with every step. The "White Concord" colorway pays homage to the iconic Dunk silhouette while adding a modern touch with its vibrant accents. Whether you're a longtime Dunk fan or new to the game, these sneakers are a must-have addition to your collection. Keep an eye out for the official release date of the Nike Dunk High "White Concord" and be sure to secure your pair before they're gone.

"White Concord" Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a concord rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with more white leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is concord blue. Finally, white laces and blue Nike branding on the tongue complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High “White Concord” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

