Nike Dunk Low “Light Bone/Dark Stucco” Drop Details

Get ready for the latest drop in the Nike Dunk Low lineup with the upcoming "Light Bone/Dark Stucco" colorway. This iteration promises a fresh take on the classic Dunk Low silhouette. With a blend of light bone and dark stucco hues, these sneakers offer a versatile and understated look that's perfect for any occasion. The combination of colors creates a sophisticated aesthetic that's sure to elevate your sneaker game. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the Nike Dunk Low delivers both style and comfort.

Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling with friends, these kicks have got you covered. The "Light Bone/Dark Stucco" colorway adds a touch of refinement to the iconic Dunk Low design, making it a must-have addition to your sneaker rotation. Pair them with your favorite jeans or dress them up with a casual suit for a versatile and stylish look. Keep an eye out for the official release date of the Nike Dunk Low "Light Bone/Dark Stucco" and make sure to cop a pair before they're gone. Don't miss your chance to step out in style with these timeless kicks.

"Light Bone/Dark Stucco" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a dark stucco rubber sole and a lighter gray midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a cream leather base with different overlays found in canvas, leather, and suede in different shades. The Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and there is another, smaller Swoosh. Finally, the tongues and heels have red Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Bone/Dark Stucco” will be released on March 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

