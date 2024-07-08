Nike SB Dunk Low “Light Carbon” Slated For Next Holiday: First Look

A new colorway is on the way.

House of Heat reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low "Light Carbon" will be released at some point during this holiday season. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

The Nike SB Dunk Low continues to be a staple in the sneaker community, known for its versatile design and cultural significance . The upcoming "Light Carbon" colorway is a testament to its enduring appeal. This model features a full suede upper, adding a premium feel to the classic silhouette. The monarch base provides a rich, earthy tone, perfectly complemented by the light carbon overlays that add depth and contrast. A sesame Swoosh on the sides completes the look, offering a subtle yet striking detail. The combination of materials and colors makes this release a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

