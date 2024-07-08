Nike SB Dunk Low “Light Carbon” Slated For Next Holiday: First Look

BYBen Atkinson153 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE
Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
A new colorway is on the way.

The Nike SB Dunk Low continues to be a staple in the sneaker community, known for its versatile design and cultural significance. The upcoming "Light Carbon" colorway is a testament to its enduring appeal. This model features a full suede upper, adding a premium feel to the classic silhouette. The monarch base provides a rich, earthy tone, perfectly complemented by the light carbon overlays that add depth and contrast. A sesame Swoosh on the sides completes the look, offering a subtle yet striking detail. The combination of materials and colors makes this release a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

Nike's attention to detail is evident in the "Light Carbon" colorway. The SB Dunk Low's design focuses on both aesthetics and functionality. The suede upper ensures durability while providing a sleek, stylish appearance. The monarch base, paired with light carbon overlays, creates a visually appealing contrast that stands out. The sesame Swoosh adds a unique touch, enhancing the overall design. This colorway exemplifies Nike's ability to blend classic elements with contemporary style, making the SB Dunk Low a timeless addition to any collection. As always, this release is expected to generate significant excitement and demand among sneaker fans.

Read More: Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 20 Collection Sneakers Revealed

"Light Carbon" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark stucco rubber sole and a summit white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a monarch suede base with additional light carbon suede overlays. Further, a sesame suede Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, sesame branding is present on the tongues and heels, completing the colorful design.

House of Heat reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Light Carbon” will be released at some point during this holiday season. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “USA” Officially Revealed: Details

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Dunk-Low-Light-Carbon-FJ4188-100-5SneakersNike Dunk Low “Light Carbon” Gets Drop Details60.1K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low Next Nature “Flax Suede” Officially Revealed853
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike SB Dunk Low OG PRM “Sequoia” Slated For Next Spring: First Look516
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Fog-BQ6817-010-Release-Date-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Fog” Returning Soon2.2K