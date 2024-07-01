Nike SB Dunk Low OG PRM “Sequoia” Slated For Next Spring: First Look

An earthy Dunk coming early 2025.

The Nike SB Dunk Low OG PRM is set to introduce a new "Sequoia" colorway, showcasing a rich dark green suede upper that exudes a premium aesthetic. This edition maintains the classic Dunk Low silhouette, celebrated for its versatility and comfort. The "Sequoia" colorway's dark green hue evokes a sense of rugged sophistication, complemented by a contrasting gum rubber sole that enhances durability and traction. This combination not only provides a stylish appeal but also ensures practicality for skateboarding and everyday wear. Comfort remains a priority with the SB Dunk Low OG PRM.

It features a padded tongue and collar for a supportive fit, while the Zoom Air unit in the heel delivers responsive cushioning, ideal for absorbing impact during active use. The Dunk Low OG PRM is renowned for its blend of street style and performance. The "Sequoia" colorway adds a unique twist to the iconic design, offering a fresh option for those looking to make a statement with their footwear. As anticipation builds for its release, the Nike SB Dunk Low OG PRM "Sequoia" promises to be a standout addition to any collection, combining timeless design with contemporary flair.

"Sequoia" Nike SB Dunk Low OG PRM

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a light olive midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of dark olive suede, with more matching suede overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is on the sides in the same color and material.