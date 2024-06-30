Nike Field General 82 “London” Gets Official Images

A new colorway inspired by the Big Smoke.

The Nike Field General 82 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "London" colorway. This new release showcases a sophisticated and stylish design. The shoe features a sail base, offering a clean and versatile foundation. Sanddrift suede overlays add a touch of texture and luxury to the design. Baroque brown details provide a rich contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The "London" colorway embodies a blend of classic and contemporary elements. The sail base ensures a timeless look, while the sanddrift suede and baroque brown accents add modern flair.

The shoe's construction ensures durability and comfort. Also, the midsole provides excellent cushioning, making it suitable for extended wear. The outsole features a patterned design for superior traction on various surfaces. This release is anticipated to attract attention from sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "London" colorway of the Nike Field General 82 offers a fresh and stylish option for those looking to elevate their footwear collection. Overall, as the release date approaches, excitement builds for this sophisticated and versatile sneaker.

"London" Nike Field General 82

The sneakers feature a baroque brown rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a sail mesh base with sanddrift suede overlays. Also, a brown leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding in gold. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway. 

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Field General 82 “London” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

