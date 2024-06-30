Adidas Crazy 1 “Red Suede” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Adidas
A luxurious look for this historic sneaker.

The Adidas Crazy 1 is making a bold return with the upcoming "Red Suede" colorway. This new release features a striking design that is sure to turn heads. The shoe boasts a black base, providing a sleek and modern foundation. Over this base, a vibrant red suede upper takes center stage, offering a luxurious and eye-catching appearance. The contrast between the black base and red suede creates a dynamic and visually appealing look. In addition to its standout design, the "Red Suede" Crazy 1 maintains the shoe's high-performance features.

The molded EVA midsole ensures comfort and cushioning for everyday wear or intense basketball games. The high-top construction provides excellent ankle support, crucial for stability on the court. The herringbone-patterned outsole offers superior traction, making it suitable for various surfaces. This release continues the legacy of the Adidas Crazy 1, combining innovative design with functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Red Suede" colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Red Suede" Adidas Crazy 1

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the sole features the Adidas Torsion technology for maximum support and stability. Further, the uppers are comprised of an elegant red suede, with the three-stripes logo embedded into the sides. Black laces and a black sock liner complete these sneakers. Overall, this pair is going to be a hit when it releases later this fall.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Crazy 1 “Red Suede” is going to be released at some point in September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

[Via]

