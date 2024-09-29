Jordan Heir “Bred” Gets Official Images

The classic colorway comes to the new silhouette.

The Jordan Heir is Jordan Brand's latest silhouette, set to release in a bold "Bred" colorway later this holiday season. This edition features a vibrant red base, giving the sneaker an eye-catching appearance. Black overlays provide a striking contrast, enhancing the classic "Bred" color scheme. The combination of red and black makes this pair a standout, perfect for fans of timeless Jordan designs. This fresh colorway will appeal to both sneakerheads and casual wearers alike.

Designed for both comfort and style, the Jordan Heir offers versatility for everyday wear. As Jordan's newest silhouette, it is poised to make a big impact in the sneaker community. The "Bred" colorway adds a fresh twist to the brand's evolving lineup, blending classic elements with a modern touch. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating this release. Keep an eye out for the official drop date, as the Jordan Heir in "Bred" is sure to be a hit this holiday season. It’s expected to sell out quickly, so make sure to grab a pair before they’re gone.

"Bred" Jordan Heir

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole. Interestingly, the sole extends into the midsoles and upper, creating a silhouette. Further, the uppers of these shoes feature both a vibrant and a darker shade of red, creating an interesting visual. A crimson Jumpman is on the sides and the Jordan Heir logo is on the tongues.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Heir “Sail/Vapor Green” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike