Jordan Heir “Sail/Vapor Green” Officially Unveiled

The upcoming Jordan Heir is Jordan Brand's newest silhouette, set to release in a fresh “Sail/Vapor Green” colorway. This unique design features a sail-colored base, giving it a clean and classic look. The sail upper is highlighted by a blurry safari print, adding texture and depth to the shoe. Light green overlays, dubbed "Vapor Green," provide contrast and give the sneaker a modern twist. The combination of the sail base and green accents offers a striking yet understated design. The blurred safari print adds a touch of boldness without overpowering the shoe’s clean aesthetic.

The Jordan Heir is designed for both style and comfort, making it a versatile option for daily wear. As Jordan's newest silhouette, this release will make a splash in the sneaker world. The "Sail/Vapor Green" colorway offers a fresh take on the brand's evolving lineup. Fans of Jordan’s innovative designs and sneaker collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this new silhouette. The Jordan Heir in "Sail/Vapor Green" will be a standout pair, combining unique design elements with a sleek and modern style. Keep an eye out for the official release date.

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent green rubber sole and a white midsole. Interestingly, the sole extends into the midsoles and upper, creating a silhouette. Further, the uppers of these shoes feature blurry safari prints featuring green, pink, and black. A white Jumpman is on the sides and the Jordan Heir logo is on the tongues.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Heir "Sail/Vapor Green" will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop.

