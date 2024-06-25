Jordan Luka 3 “Vapor Green” Just Released: Available For Purchase

BYBen Atkinson286 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Cop the signature pair of the NBA's biggest star.

The Jordan Luka 3 is Luka Doncic's newest signature sneaker. Luka, one of the biggest stars in the NBA, just lost in the NBA Finals to the Celtics. Despite the loss, his latest shoe is making waves. The Jordan Luka 3 is now available for purchase. Keep reading for the details. This pair features a striking vapor green upper. It’s bold and eye-catching. The sneaker also showcases a colorful display with orange, purple, pink, and blue accents. These vibrant colors make the Jordan Luka 3 stand out. The design isn't just about looks.

The lightweight construction ensures agility and speed on the court. Luka Doncic's influence is evident in every detail. The shoe reflects his dynamic style of play and unique flair. Fans of Luka and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the blend of style and functionality. Don't miss out on the Jordan Luka 3. It's a must-have for anyone looking to up their sneaker game. The combination of vibrant colors and top-notch performance features makes it a standout choice. Get your pair now and step up your game with the Jordan Luka 3.

Read More: Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" Receives 3 New Colorways

"Vapor Green" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features an orange rubber sole, with a vapor green midsole, and a blue Jumpman on the sides. The orange Cushlon 3.0 foam is visible through the midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a vapor green material, with a gradient display of pink to blue. Further, vapor green laces and blue Jordan and Luka branding complete these colorful sneakers.

More Photos

The Jordan Luka 3 “Vapor Green” is currently available for purchase at Finish Line. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that a larger release at Nike and other retailers will happen in the future. The retail price of the sneakers is $130. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Flightposite One “Black” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Jordan-Luka-2-Black-Volt-White-DX8733-017-5SneakersJordan Luka 2 “Black Volt” Releasing Very Soon: Details13.5K
Jordan-Luka-2-TB-Game-Royal-FN7400-140-2023-4SneakersJordan Luka 2 "Game Royal" Officially Revealed1367
jordan-luka-2-tb-red-white-fn7400-160-7SneakersJordan Luka 2 TB "Red/White" Officially Revealed952
Jordan-Luka-2-Matador-DX8733-300-Release-Date-1SneakersJordan Luka 2 "Matador" Officially Revealed1.6K