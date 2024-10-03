Jordan Luka 3 “El Matador” Release Date Revealed

A pair honoring Luka's time at Real Madrid.

The Jordan Luka 3 is making a splash with its upcoming "El Matador" colorway, celebrating Luka Doncic's roots in Spain. This signature shoe features a striking white and gold color combination that captures the essence of his time playing for Real Madrid basketball. Also, the clean white upper is complemented by luxurious gold accents, giving it a sophisticated look. One of the standout features of the "El Matador" colorway is the hot pink flower accents on the sides. These vibrant details not only add a pop of color but also symbolize Luka's connection to Spanish culture.

The floral design pays homage to his journey and achievements in basketball, making this sneaker a meaningful tribute. The Jordan Luka 3 is designed for performance and style, featuring advanced cushioning and support for on-court action. Luka’s signature branding is prominently displayed, adding to the shoe’s appeal for fans and collectors alike. As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for the "El Matador" colorway. This sneaker is sure to be a must-have for both basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads, reflecting Luka Doncic's impact on the game.

"El Matador" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a white rubber sole, with a matching midsole, and a black Jumpman on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white and gold material, creating a cohesive look for the sneakers. Also, vibrant pink details are on the other sides of the shoes, in a bright floral decoration. Both Jordan branding and Luka branding are present on the tongues and the heels of these sneakers.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “El Matador” will be released on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike