Jordan Luka 3 “Fear” Release Date Revealed

The iconic colorway is coming to Luka's sneaker.

The Jordan Luka 3 will make waves with its upcoming "Fear" colorway. This new iteration features a sleek black-and-white color scheme. A small red Jumpman on the midsole adds a pop of color. The design resembles the iconic "Fear" pack from 2013, bringing a sense of nostalgia. The Luka 3 is built for performance, just like its namesake, Luka Doncic. It combines style and functionality, making it a top choice for both on and off the court. The black and white upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The "Fear" colorway offers a modern twist on a classic look.

The monochrome palette is timeless, while the red Jumpman adds a unique touch. This sneaker is perfect for those who appreciate both form and function. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Jordan Luka 3 "Fear." Its striking design and high-performance features make it a must-have. Whether you're a longtime Jordan fan or new to the brand, this colorway is sure to impress. Stay tuned for the official release date. The Jordan Luka 3 "Fear" will be a standout in the sneaker world. Don't miss your chance to add this stylish pair to your collection.

"Fear" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a white rubber sole, with a black and white midsole, and a red Jumpman on the sides. The grey Cushlon 3.0 foam is visible through the midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a black material with more black overlays and details for a cohesive look. Further, an Isoplate is found on the sides. Finally, black laces and white Jordan and Luka branding complete these cohesive shoe sneakers.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Fear” will be released on August 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike