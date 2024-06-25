Jordan Luka 3 “Midnight Racer” Gets Official Images

A pair inspired by Luka's post-game driving.

The Jordan Luka 3 is getting an exciting new "Midnight Racer" colorway. This edition pays homage to Luka's post-game drives. It features dark tones of pink and purple, along with vapor green. These colors symbolize the intensity and adrenaline of those moments. The "Midnight Racer" colorway adds a bold and dynamic touch to the Luka 3 silhouette. The dark pink and purple tones create a striking contrast. Vapor green accents highlight the design, adding a fresh twist. This combination makes the Jordan Luka 3 stand out. The sneaker is not just about looks. It offers top-notch performance features.

The Jordan Luka 3 provides excellent support and comfort. Its lightweight construction ensures agility on the court. This makes it ideal for both casual wear and intense games. Luka Doncic’s influence is evident in every detail. The design reflects his dynamic style and flair. Fans of Luka and sneaker enthusiasts will appreciate this blend of style and functionality. Don’t miss out on the Jordan Luka 3 "Midnight Racer." It’s a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their sneaker game. This release is sure to captivate with its bold colors and performance features.

"Midnight Racer" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a vapor green rubber sole, with a black midsole and a vapor green Jumpman on the sides. The pink Cushlon 3.0 foam is visible through the midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a black material, with a vibrant purple and pink design. Further, black laces and purple Jordan and Luka branding complete these colorful sneakers.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Midnight Racer” will be released on July 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike