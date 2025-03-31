Kim Kardashian Shuts Down "Categorically False" Claims That She & SKIMS Planned To Sue Lana Del Rey

Kim Kardashian and SKIMS were reportedly looking for $1 million in damages; however, per the founder, this couldn't be more wrong.

This is the last thing Kim needed, though. She's currently in quite the predicament with Kanye West at the moment. She's reportedly going back and forth on whether or not to request full custody of their kids. This surfaced amid the onslaught of hateful and disrespectful tweets directed at her, with most of them relating to how she's raising their oldest, North West.

Going back to the original report, Lana Del Rey supposedly violated part of the Federal Trade Commission stipulations by failing to include certain tags. Moreover, the once-believed reports stated that Kim's team argued that this oversight could have led to tricking consumers and ruining the integrity of the reported multi-billion-dollar brand. Thankfully, Kim has stepped up and shut this down for good. Moreover, we hope that these two powerful ladies are maintaining their friendship and keeping future partnerships alive.

Folks were spamming it "#ad" comments in an effort to correct Rey's promotive carousel. However, there were a few who revisited it and called Kim Kardashian out for trying to grab a bag. "It was over a year ago, are you serious Kim lol," one wrote. Another typed, "@kimkardashian always suck money🤮." Those people may want to walk back their bold statements because the model and influencer is calling these false claims "categorically" incorrect. Either party has yet to publicly address this, but there's probably a good chance neither of them do.

Kim Kardashian is NOT going to be going after Lana Del Rey in court, despite previous reports from sources close to TMZ. This update comes just about 24 hours after the outlet shared that the socialite and her shapewear brand, SKIMS, were suing the pop singer. Initially, it was believed that both entities were seeking out $1 million in damages for not properly disclosing that one of Rey's Instagram posts was a paid ad. Found below, the "Summertime Sadness" artist was helping Kim spread the word about her then upcoming Valentine's Day collection back in 2024. "Bad and Boujee @skims" she captioned the post.

